Genghar release new single ‘A Ladder’









Gengahr - 'A Ladder' 3.5

Indie survivors Gengahr have returned after a two-year absence with their new single, ‘A Ladder’.

The dreamy track is a dose of what we’ve come to expect from Gengahr over the last decade since they announced themselves with ‘She’s A Witch’ in 2013. Since then, the London four-piece have carved out their own distinct sound. Their latest offering fits firmly within the groovy realm we’ve become accustomed to from the band, and it feels good to have them back.

Discussing the song, frontman Felix Bushe said: “‘A Ladder’ is a fun, trippy little song soaked in cartoon-like imagery. Essentially it’s about the power of true love and its ability to not only change the way we feel but also the way we see and interact with the whole world around us.”

Additionally, the song has arrived alongside a new video directed by Billy Howard Price, which begins with a clip of a cartoon girl who looks into a microscope before it cuts to the band, who perform ‘A Ladder’ in a number of different surroundings. Gengahr have also revealed they’ll be playing shows at The Waiting Room in London on March 1st and 2nd.

The last album from Gengahr was 2020’s Sanctuary, and seemingly, ‘A Ladder’ is the beginning of the band’s fourth chapter. Although they are yet to confirm plans for another album. While it’s been three years since the group’s last album, their most recent release was ‘Under The Skin’ in 2021, which was made for the hit television series, American Gods.

At the time of release, Bushe highlighted the difference between writing for television rather than for an album, and said: “It was a really interesting opportunity for us, and when we were asked about the project I thought immediately that I had something that would work well for this. There was an element of re-writing that went on but essentially the world the song lived in already existed and happened to be one much the same as the show itself.”

Listen below to Gengahr’s uplifting new single, ‘A Ladder’.