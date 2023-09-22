Genesis’ Mike Rutherford picks his favourite albums of all time









Despite the difference of opinions surrounding their output, the world of prog-rock would be a completely different environment without the efforts of Genesis. Regardless of the period you study, the Surrey band have shown on numerous occasions their technical ability and why they remain one of the most compelling of their generation. However, one thing is clear: their path might not have been so triumphant without co-founder and continuous member Mike Rutherford.

A guitarist, bassist and vocalist, Rutherford had such an impact on the group that he acted as one of their primary songwriters and penned a string of their biggest hits. These include ‘Follow You Follow Me’, ‘Turn It On Again’, ‘Land of Confusion’ and ‘Throwing It All Away’, four songs that saw the group fuse their prog background with a pop edge, creating a remarkably successful formula and a testament to Rutherford’s skill.

However, it is not just in Genesis that Rutherford has found success. In 1985, he formed Mike and the Mechanics, a supergroup that initially served as a side project during his main band’s hiatus. However, they also enjoyed immense success, producing hit singles such as ‘Silent Running’ and ‘All I Need Is a Miracle’. Rutherford would even win two Grammys and an Ivor Novello Award for his work on ‘The Living Years’.

Given the all-encompassing nature of his oeuvre, Mike Rutherford has often been asked about his influences. When speaking to The Express in 2017, he listed his six favourite albums, providing insight into the inner workings of one of Britain’s best songwriters.

The first album that the Genesis man picked was Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the psychedelic masterpiece by The Beatles. Rutherford said: “Growing up, The Beatles were my favourite artists. There were two fabulous singers, but the quality of the songwriting is what moves me. Everybody said when they first heard this that they’d lost it because the change was so radical, but it quickly grew on me. I was beaten at boarding school for playing it in the common room.”

Next up was Motown hero Stevie Wonder’s Talking Book, the record that provided the likes of ‘Superstition’ and ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’. Rutherford said: “He’s got an amazing voice, and I love the way he plays drums on ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love)’. It’s out of time, but sounds great because he’s got a real feel. All of us in Genesis had a love of Tamla Motown.”

Moving from the elegant to the explosive, Rutherford again showed his penchant for psychedelia with his third choice. He opted for The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1967 debut, Are You Experienced, the record that introduced the American guitar wizard to the world. He explained: “I remember when he came to England and blew everybody away, including Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton. The music was wild and bohemian but melodic – and the drummer Mitch Mitchell was a big part of it. I play ‘Foxy Lady’ when on tour with Mike And The Mechanics.”

Another era classic that made the cut was The Kinks’ 1964 debut. Unsurprisingly, their game-changing hit song attracted him to the Davies brothers’ band. He said: “When I first heard ‘You Really Got Me’ at school, the guitar riff excited me more than any I’d heard. It was just so raw and wild. They went on to write some incredible, eloquent songs.”

His penultimate selection was Who’s Next by The Who. Often regarded as their masterpiece, it produced songs such as ‘Baba O’Riley’ and ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’. The record emerged from guitarist Pete Townshend’s failed Lifehouse project, a multi-media rock opera. “I’m a huge fan,” Rutherford said of the record. “Pete Townshend is a lovely guy and an incredible writer. Roger Daltrey is a great singer. My generation was the first to have its own culture as kids. The Who had a rebellious, antiestablishment streak, and they still sound good.”

The final pick and rounding things off was Steely Dan’s debut, Can’t Buy a Thrill. The album announced the potent songwriting partnership of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen and set them on their path to producing refined classics such as Aja later in the decade. Rutherford concluded: “A unique, quite jazzy sound. This ties in to my early years in America before music TV. American radio was fantastic, and I used to record from it on cassette. ‘Do It Again’ has a long guitar solo, followed by a keyboard solo. It’s nice to have that freedom.”

Mike Rutherford’s favourite albums:

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Stevie Wonder – Talking Book

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced

The Kinks – Kinks

The Who – Who’s Next

Steely Dan – Can’t Buy a Thrill