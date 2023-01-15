Genesis announce BBC Broadcasts box set









Genesis are set to release a new box set documenting three decades’ worth of BBC performances. The pristine collection features a whopping 53 tracks from the English prog-rock outfit.

The group’s founding member, Tony Banks, has teamed up with their long-suffering producer and sound engineer Nick Davis who has been asked to once again comb over the fine details of the tracks.

The recordings span from 1970-1998 and feature lead vocals from Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson. They chart the rise from the John Peel days right through to their massive Wembley Stadium shows at the height of their prog dominance.

Alongside the music, the box set offers a 40-page booklet with notes by the author Michael Hann and various photographs and artworks. The box set is available in 5xCD and 3xLP formats.

The collection is set for release on March 3rd and is currently available to pre-order. Special merchandise and bundles have also been made available to celebrate the historic release as it will be the first time that many of these recordings have been made available in an engineered form.

You can check out one of the group’s BBC performances below.

