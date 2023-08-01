Gene Krupa: Neil Peart’s views on “the first rock drummer” in history









When the conversation turns to legendary rock drummers, iconic names like Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl, John Bonham, Keith Moon, and Phil Collins inevitably steal the spotlight. While Gene Krupa might not be an instant association, Bonham himself once deemed him “God”, and to Rush’s Neil Peart, he remains one of his ultimate drum heroes of all time.

Krupa rose to prominence in the late 1930s, with his breakthrough coming when he joined Benny Goodman’s band as the drummer in 1935. With Goodman’s orchestra, Krupa had a significant impact on the swing era, and he quickly gained widespread recognition for his exceptional drumming skills and innovative style.

One of the defining moments of Krupa’s career was his performance at the Carnegie Hall concert with Goodman in 1938. His drum solo in the song ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ during that concert became legendary and further solidified his status as one of the most prominent drummers of his time.

Following his success with Goodman, Krupa went on to guide his own bands and became a bandleader in his own right. He continued to record and perform throughout the 1940s, 1950s, and beyond, leaving a significant impression on the world of jazz and popular music.

For Peart, Krupa was “the first rock drummer in very many ways. Without Gene Krupa, there wouldn’t have been a Keith Moon”.

Speaking to Zildjian in 2003, Peart further added: “The first time I remember feeling a desire to play the drums was while watching the movie The Gene Krupa Story, at the age of eleven or twelve”.

He continued: “I started beating on the furniture and my baby sister’s playpen with a pair of chopsticks, and for my thirteenth birthday. My parents gave me drum lessons, a practice pad, and a pair of sticks. They said they wouldn’t buy me real drums until I showed that I was going to be serious about it for at least a year, and I used to arrange magazines across my bed to make fantasy arrays of drums and cymbals, then beat the covers off them!”.

Throughout his time with Rush, Peart’s technique and drumming style were revolutionary. He was renowned for his incredible drum solos, precise and powerful playing, and his extensive drum kit setup, which was a prominent feature in Rush’s live performances. His personal influences were plenty, but few came close to having as much of an impact on his style as Krupa. For Peart, influences weren’t just something to be copied, though – to truly innovate, success comes when you embody all of the greats.

Speaking to Modern Drummer in 1993, Peart said: “One thing I have come to learn about influences is that although copying one style can never be original, copying many styles often is original… The best advice for someone who wants to develop an original style is: Don’t copy one drummer, copy twenty! I copied a hundred”.

Krupa saw the fierce introduction of Keith Moon, who also became a big part of Peart’s life and artistry. “It is certainly true that Keith Moon was one of the first drummers to get me really excited about rock drumming,” Peart told Modern Drummer. “His irreverent and maniacal personality, as expressed through his drumming, affected me greatly”. However, despite largely admiring Moon’s craft, Peart quickly realised he didn’t actually want to emulate Moon’s approach, instead falling back towards the style of Krupa.

The truth is, once Krupa’s influence seeped into Peart’s life, his purpose became strikingly clear, forging an unbreakable pact within himself to emulate his hero. The profound impact of witnessing The Gene Krupa Story played a pivotal role in illuminating Peart’s destined path as a drummer. Without that moment, the revelation of his true calling might have forever eluded him.