Geese release ‘Jesse’ and announce new EP









New York rock band Geese have announced the new EP, 4D Country, and released the single ‘Jesse’ to mark the news.

The news of the latest EP follows the release of their second album, 3D Country, which arrived in June via Partisan. Produced by James Ford, the Brooklyn group’s sophomore effort followed “the story of an uptight cowboy as he wanders through the desert after taking psychedelic drugs, watching the world around him – and his concept of the self – unravel in the process.”

Following on from Geese’s latest album, 4D Country will be released on October 13th, and features a re-working of the title track. Of the first single, the group’s frontman, Cameron Winter, explained: “‘Jesse’ started as a really fast song, then morphed into a slower, psych-ier, more soulful track.”

He continued: “It got left off of the album because we didn’t feel like there was a good place for it, but we’ve always really enjoyed playing it live.”

Geese are currently in the middle of a headline UK and Ireland tour. Tonight, they play Dublin, Ireland’s Academy 2, before moving on to Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club and Manchester’s Band on the Wall, before wrapping things up on Thursday night at Nottingham’s Bodega.

In 2021, Far Out listed Geese’s debut album, Projector, as one of our 50 best albums of the year. We concluded: “If they follow in the footsteps of their labelmates IDLES, Chubby and the Gang and Fontaines D.C., building on a rumble of brooding post-punk tension and leaping into new directions, Geese are sure to hit some heights in the coming years.”

Listen to ‘Jesse’ below.