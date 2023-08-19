Geddy Lee’s favourite singer of all time









For Rush vocalist Geddy Lee, a musical awakening occurred when exposed to one British band. Yes, the progressive rock band formed in London in 1968, taught Lee how to make exhilarating prog-rock and the key tricks of the trade as a frontman. From this moment, Lee knew who he aspired to be.

The singer in question, as you may have already guessed, is Jon Anderson, the frontman of the aforementioned Yes. While Anderson is no longer a member of the group, he was a founding father in the late ’60s, and although they’ve had different singers throughout their various tenures, from Lee’s perspective, none of the others compares to the original.

To provide further insight into Lee’s love affair with the original line-up of Yes, he once revealed how he and Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson once queued all night in an attempt to secure tickets to see their heroes live.

“The first time Yes came to Toronto, my friend Oscar and Alex and myself, we lined up at Maple Leaf Gardens all night to get tickets, and we ended up with second-row seats,” Lee told Rolling Stone. “I’ll never forget that. We drove out. I think it was that same week, they were also playing in Kitchener, Ontario, and saw them out there as well. They still are the only band I’ve lined up all night to see!”

While the whole band were an obsession for Lee, Anderson’s voice was the element that he found most appealing. During a conversation with Classic Rock, he named the Englishman as his favourite singer of all time, explaining: “Jon Anderson had such a clear, beautiful voice that could be rock when it needed to be. (Also) soulful when it needed to be. As a young aspiring musician, I wanted to sing like that.”

Decades on from the explosion of his fandom, Lee had the honour of performing alongside Anderson and Yes when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. However, the Rush frontman later discussed how it was “bittersweet” because he was deputising on the bass for the late Chris Squire.

“I really did love playing that song with them,” Lee recounted. “It was bittersweet for me, because Chris Squire was such a huge hero to me. And the fact that he wasn’t there was a vacuum that no one can fill properly.”

Lee added: “I felt for his family because I know that’s all that was on their mind that day. I felt a real weight to pull it off. I practised, as I usually do, like a crazy person, to make sure I didn’t embarrass Chris by my performance.”

