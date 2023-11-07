Geddy Lee to auction off baseball memorabilia collection

Rush bassist Geddy Lee has revealed plans to auction off his extensive collection of baseball memorabilia.

The iconic Canadian rock star, who recently announced a new documentary series on Paramount+, has been acquiring pieces of history from America’s past time for more than 30 years. Along the way, he’s obtained some of the rarest items from across the game’s near 400-year history.

“It’s been an education and privilege for the past 35 years to amass a wonderful and supremely mammoth collection of baseball memorabilia,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Yet, I’ve decided it’s time to move some of it on for other collectors to enjoy.”

“I admit I’m a crazy person, who’s been obsessed with the acquisition of many, MANY, fascinating things,” Lee adds. “Most recently, of course, a wonderful collection of vintage bass guitars. Yet, you just can’t have it all! What an effin’ blast it’s been, but I must have had too much stuff because after these selections were sent to Christies my wife stepped into my office and said, ‘Hey! I thought you were selling some of your collection??’ … Uh, yeah Honey, I am…. Oopsie!”

Items that Lee will auction off include the Atlanta Braves jersey that Hank Aaron wore when he hit his 500th home run, a ball signed by all four of The Beatles when they played Shea Stadium in 1965, and a trophy that was presented to ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson before he was banned from the sport following the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal.

Lee is also selling baseballs thrown out at ceremonial first-pitches from John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Harry Truman, and Franklin Roosevelt, as well as bats, balls, and jerseys from superstars including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Josh Gibson.

“So for all you other baseball nuts and collecting maniacs out there… check out my awesome stuff at Christie’s in New York,” Lee wrote. Lee’s auction will begin on November 21st.

Read Lee’s full announcement below.