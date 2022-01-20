Gaspard Ulliel death: Tributes pour in for late French actor









The young French actor, Gaspard Ulliel, recognised as one of the most outstanding actors of modern French cinema, has passed away at the age of 37 following a tragic skiing accident. Suffering a serious head injury on Tuesday, the actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he was later reported dead according to reports from the actor’s family and agent.

Known for several prominent movie roles in Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, A Very Long Engagement and It’s Only The End Of The World from director Xavier Dolan, Gaspard Ulliel will also play Midnight Man in the highly anticipated Marvel series, Moon Knight where he will feature alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. One of his most prominent roles was in the critically acclaimed French romance Paris, je t’aime where he starred alongside the celebrated national treasure, Juliette Binoche.

Tributes praising the late actor have since rolled in from across the world of film, television and even politics, with the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, being the first to send his condolences. As the French leader wrote on Twitter, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will now see his most beautiful interpretations and meet this certain look”.

Writer and film critic Caspar Salmon also shared his thoughts on the tragic loss, announcing his shock and sadness on Twitter shortly after news of the actor’s passing broke. Writing on social media, the critic stated “What a shock. R.I.P. to an actor of considerable magnetism, talent and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career. What a loss”.

Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, the most esteemed celebration of cinema in the world, said in a statement, “Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise”.

Sa sensibilité et l’intensité de son jeu faisaient de Gaspard Ulliel un acteur d’exception. Le cinéma perd aujourd’hui un immense talent.

J’adresse mes condoléances à ses proches et mes pensées affectueuses à tous ceux qui le pleurent aujourd’hui. pic.twitter.com/ro4VYhwY2B — Roselyne Bachelot (@R_Bachelot) January 19, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/U1gmxMvHJE — Peter Webber (@PeterWebber) January 19, 2022

Le cœur brisé.

Gaspard était la bienveillance et la gentillesse. La beauté et le talent.

Pensées à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/KRrCNaV9Ge — Pierre Niney (@pierreniney) January 19, 2022