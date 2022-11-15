Gary Oldman’s five favourite films of all time









“What people think of me,” Gary Oldman once said, “is none of my business.” Nevertheless, he’s fortunate enough that quite a lot of people think of him as one of the greatest actors of all time. How many people could convincingly play Winston Churchill, a dwarf, a gangster, Sid Vicious, Dracula and a crooked DA? These diverse roles are not only indicative of the scope of his skill but also the far-reaching realms of cinema that he enjoys as a punter too.

If it is extremes you’re after, then Francis Ford Coppola is certainly a filmmaker who can provide them. Oldman has had the joy of working with him, but first, he was a fan. In fact, he remains a mega-fan ranking both Apocalypse Now, The Godfather Part II, and The Conversation among his five favourite films of all time. The appeal of the latter is driven by his love for Gene Hackman.

When it comes to the Vietnam War exploration of Apocalypse Now, Oldman admired the “grandeur” and “originality” of it. And he completed his Coppola praise by saying: “With these three he’s a great storyteller. Godfather: Part II, I just think it’s a master class in acting, production design, directing, lighting, composition. I think that if you were a film student, you’ve got — the way he tells the story, it’s masterful storytelling. And it never ever seems to disappoint.”

Also on his list is the seminal Terrence Malick post-modern masterpiece, Badlands. With a narrative style akin to Leon: The Professional, which Oldman himself soared in, he had this to say of the unspooling unreliable narration: “I love Badlands because, I think, I like the interior — I love the story told through Sissy Spacek’s character. I think the telling of it is delicate. It’s just exquisite, that sense of the relationship seen through her; as if she’s telling one story and we’re witnessing another.”

If the brilliance of Badlands is in this novelistic storytelling where prose and premise form a wild dichotomy, then it’s easy to see why Lynne Ramsay’s indie effort Ratcatcher appeals. The film, which Oldman describes as “a masterful piece of filmmaking”, comes with the synopsis: “A naïve young lad navigates the dirty squalid streets of 1973 Glasgow and the poor youth around him.”

Mostly, however, Ratcatcher exists as an extension of Ramsay’s view on cinema. As the director said herself: “When I walk into a cinema, I want to leave with an experience unrepeatable, unquotable and indescribable.” I can think of a few scenes where Oldman has mixed that unplaceable magic into his own performance too.

Oldman was also quick to add three Martin Scorsese films as honourable mentions. He went with Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and proclaimed, “I love King of Comedy.” And this got us thinking, ‘Boy would we love to see him take the lead role in a Scorsese film’.

Gary Oldman’s five favourite films:

Apocalypse Now

The Conversation

The Godfather: Part II

Badlands

Ratcatcher

