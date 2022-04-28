Gary Hustwit set to direct a new Brian Eno documentary









Although Brian Eno describes himself as a “non-musician”, his contributions to the world of music have been seminal and indispensable. Ranging from Pink Floyd to Björk, many legendary pioneers have cited Eno as a significant influence on their own works, which is why he is often considered as important as The Beatles by some.

According to the latest reports, a new documentary about Eno is in the works, and it is going to be directed by Gary Hustwit. He has directed several documentaries, such as Helvetica and Objectified, among others. Hustwit has explored various subjects like graphic design and modernity through his work.

Hustwit’s project is going to be the first authorised documentary about Eno, and it is going to explore the life and career of the legendary pioneer in innovative ways. The producers of the new documentary have claimed that it will incorporate “groundbreaking generative technology” and will take new forms depending on the viewing formats.

“He is the perfect subject to use this sort of approach,” Hustwit said while talking about how appropriate such innovative methods of expression are when it comes to the subject matter and Eno’s own experimental art. “He’s turned down many previous projects because he didn’t want to do a conventional bio-doc

While most details are ambiguous at this point, some industry insiders have hinted that the new documentary will mimic the unconventional structures of Eno’s music. Hustwit himself claimed that he is excited about the new approach: “I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material.”

