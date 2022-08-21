Gary Busey charged with sex crimes in New Jersey









Gary Busey has been charged with sexual misconduct and harassment following his alleged behaviour at a fan convention in New Jersey.

Police in the New Jersey suburb of Cherry Hill charged the 78-year-old Busey with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, as well as attempted criminal sexual contact and another of harassment, according to a statement made by the offices. Police also revealed the alleged incidents that took place at the Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel from 12 to 14th August.

Busey was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event and is yet to comment on the charges. However, the Philadelphia Inquirer quote Cherry Hill Township police lieutenant Robert Scheunemann as saying, “It was about contact – it was about touching.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the local county prosecutor’s office said, “We’re not commenting”.

In 2011, when Busey appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee of the show. “We were smoking cigarettes outside, and Busey was standing next to me,” the employee told the Daily Beast in 2016. “And then at one point, he grabbed me firmly between my legs, and ran his hand up my stomach, and grabbed my breasts.”

She added: “I didn’t know what to do. So I made this joke that, ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity before!’ Then he grabbed my hand and put it [over] his penis, and said, like, ‘I’m just getting started, baby.’”

We’ll have more as this story continues to develop.

(Credit: Jessica Pinney)

