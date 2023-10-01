Garth Davis on the “simple and urgent” nature of his upcoming movie ‘Foe’









Foe, the upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 30th.

The movie is based on Ian Reid’s book of the same name, with a screenplay co-written by Reid and director Garth Davis. The filmmaker has previously helmed Lion and Mary Magdalene.

While Ronan and Mescal were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Davis was there to discuss his film. “This is the toughest part,” he stated. “I can’t express enough how sorry I am [they can’t] be here sharing what they feel so proud of.”

The director explained why he was “compelled” to make the film, which stars Ronan and Mescal as Hen and Junior, a married couple living on a farm. One day, a man appears at the door, informing the pair that Junior is going to be replaced by a robot.

He explained, “There are so many reasons why I was compelled to make this film, and why the actors were drawn to it. Within its layers lies something simple and urgent, something I reflect on in my daily life.”

“The need to honor what is precious within us and around us, to align with our inner nature as we propel into an exciting and uncertain future,” Davis added.

