Gareth Edwards shares the movies that inspired ‘The Creator’









Gareth Edwards, the visionary director renowned for his work in the world of science fiction, has offered a fascinating glimpse into the diverse range of influences that have shaped his upcoming film, The Creator – a cerebral sci-fi action thriller that looks set to boast both stunning visuals and a deeply philosophical and thought-provoking story.

The official synopsis reads: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, a hardened ex-special forces is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.” Edwards, known for his distinct aesthetics and directing prowess in films like Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, shared insights in an interview for Letterboxd about the cinematic touchstones that have contributed to the world-building and design of his latest wide-screen project.

Among the prominent figures mentioned by Edwards is the legendary Syd Mead, whose imprint on the sci-fi genre is nothing short of iconic. Mead, celebrated for his exceptional design work on the seminal film Blade Runner, has a talent for crafting immersive and visually striking worlds. Edwards draws inspiration from Mead’s legacy, infusing his own cinematic vision in The Creator with elements reminiscent of the dystopian brilliance that Mead brought to Blade Runner.

Another luminary in cinematic design, Ralph McQuarrie, takes centre stage in Edwards’ list of influences. McQuarrie’s name is synonymous with the Star Wars franchise, where he played a pivotal role as the principal designer. His visionary concepts and imaginative artwork have had a profound impact on the science fiction and space opera genres, and it’s evident that Edwards’ acknowledgement of McQuarrie’s influence foreshadows the grand scale and imaginative depth we can anticipate in his upcoming film.

Intriguingly, Edwards also draws inspiration from Japanese anime, specifically Akira. This groundbreaking film, directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, is a renowned masterpiece of the genre. Akira combines cyberpunk aesthetics with a thought-provoking narrative, and its enduring influence on both anime and science fiction cinema is unmistakable.

Straying away from sci-fi, Rain Man and Kevin Costner’s A Perfect World suggest that The Creator may explore nuanced character dynamics amid its sci-fi backdrop. Lastly, Edwards makes a notable reference to a British film titled The Hit, starring Tim Roth. This crime drama revolves around a compelling journey across Europe, ultimately blurring the lines between captor and captive. Edwards’ mention of this film implies that The Creator may weave a captivating narrative web where alliances and loyalties remain uncertain until the end.

As Edwards reveals the complex tapestry of influences that have shaped The Creator, it becomes evident that his vision should transcend traditional sci-fi boundaries, promising an immersive and multi-layered cinematic experience. The fusion of legendary design talents, anime inspiration, and a diverse array of live-action films suggests that The Creator may just emerge as a genre-defying masterpiece in its own right.