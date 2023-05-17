First trailer released for Gareth Edwards’ ‘The Creator’









After a few weeks of anticipation, the first trailer for Gareth Edwards’ The Creator has been released to the public. The trailer was originally aired at CinemaCon without any prior announcement, the first time the convention had done it since the movie Arrival in 2016.

This Edwards property finds him working with Disney again since his previous work on the Star Wars prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was greeted with mixed receptions from the fanbase. Set in a similar sci-fi vein, the film follows a battle between humanity and artificial intelligence in a war of apocalyptic proportions. The film will star John David Washington, who is riding high off of his work in the Christopher Nolan epic Tenet as well as the blockbuster Amsterdam.

Alongside Washington in the thriller include Allison Janney and Gemma Lee, the latter of which has already been working with Disney through her role in the Marvel film Eternals. Edwards isn’t alone behind the camera either, with Kiri Hart joining him from Rogue One and Arnon Milchan of The Revenant fame serving as executive producer. Various faces will also be joining the team from the MCU, with Chidchanok Plodripu and Nicholas Simon coming on board after their work on Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.

The Creator is set to hit theatres on September 29th, 2023.