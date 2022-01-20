Gang Of Youth share dazzling new video for ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’









Gang Of Youths have unveiled a larger than life music video for their new single ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’, which arrived Thursday, January 19th. The highly-choreographed new visual is the latest collaboration between Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe and director Joel Barney.

‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ is the perfect example of how art can be used to exorcise grief. This new video, for example, offers up an exuberant slice of joyful theatricality – following the frontman and a group of dancers as they shimmy their way through a “hyperreal” rendering of London in what has been described as a homage to the “golden age fo the musical”.

The video, which concludes with a dazzling two-minute dance routine, was shot in just three weeks. The director, Joel Barney explained how the visuals came to be: “When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life,” he began. “Dave came to me with a Singing In The Rain meets Top Hat concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.”

The process of making the concept a reality, however, posed a much greater challenge. Thankfully, Barney was able to perfectly evoke the atmosphere Le’aupepe had described: “Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel,” Barney said. “I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”

‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ is taken from Gang Of Youth’s third studio offering Angel in Realtime, which is set for release on February 25th. This latest single follows previews of ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, ‘Unison’, ‘The Man Himself’ and ‘Tend The Garden’. The band will embark on their UK and European headline tour this March.

You can see the full schedule below.

Gang Of Youths headline tour:

MARCH

3 – Dublin, Button Factory

5 – Newcastle, Riverside Newcastle

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Leeds, Beckett

9 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2 (O2 Institute Birmingham)

13 – Manchester, Albert Hall

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – Brussels, AB Club

18 – Paris, Nouveau Casino

20 – Cologne, Club Volta

21 – Hamburg, Mojo Club

23 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord