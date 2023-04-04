‘Game of Thrones’ set to get a prequel series and spin-off movie









After the incredibly disappointing ending of the original series, many fans thought that was the end of the Game of Thrones world. However, the franchise was resurrected last year due to the immensely popular prequel series House of the Dragon – helmed by showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, House of the Dragon also had the biggest premiere in HBO’s entire history.

During a conversation with Collider, Condal spoke about his partnership with Sapochnik, who exited the second season. Condal said: “I think it was our combined experience, me as a fan of the original books and the original show, and Miguel having made some of the most successful episodes of the original show. First of all, we see the creative landscape and world on a very similar spectrum, just as us. That’s why we got along on those other projects that we discussed. But I think we also both had an individual sense of what made Game of Thrones work.”

While talking about the future, the showrunner added: “I think we have a fairly good plan laid out. Plans like that always have to be fairly broad, yet you have an idea of landmarks, and places that you want to go, and a sense of an end point, which I think is really important, particularly with this story. There’s 170 years of history in front of us, so you have to figure out, at what point do you do lower the curtain on this particular story? We’ve always had a good sense of that. I think we have a good plan for Season 2, if HBO is willing and eager to continue telling the story with us.”

Although most details haven’t been finalised yet, sources told Variety that a prequel revolving around Aegon I Targaryen’s activities in Westeros is currently being planned by HBO. According to the sources, this new prequel series will uncover how Aegon conquered most of Westeros through his army and his legendary dragons. In addition to this and the second season of House of Dragon, it is also reported that a spin-off movie is also on the table.