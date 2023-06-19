Gal Gadot feels “empowered” by the cancellation of ‘Wonder Woman 3’









Gal Gadot, famed for her depiction of Wonder Woman, has spoken candidly about the unexpected cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, revealing that the turn of events has made her feel “empowered”.

In a surprising announcement in December 2022, DC disclosed that the franchise would not be moving forward, a statement that followed shortly after Gadot had enthusiastically expressed an eagerness to return to the character.

The abrupt shift in direction came about with the instalment of James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of the DC Extended Universe. Their take on the proposed film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was that it simply did not align with the strategic vision of the studio. Rather than being disheartened, however, Gadot demonstrated good-natured positivity.

In a conversation with Total Film, Gadot remarked: “The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered,” she said. “I enjoy doing it – it keeps me alive”.

Further expressing her resolution and her excitement to join new projects, Gadot confirmed, “I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still.”

The news comes in the wake of an acknowledgement from Gunn regarding the collateral damage that will be incurred by his shake-up of DC. “There would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” admitted Gunn.

Adding: “The drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not.”

He took to Twitter to address the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, stressing that shaping the future narrative of DC “takes time” and involves certain transitional phases. “We are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” the director said.

In a statement that should reassure fans, Gunn emphasised that “everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives”.