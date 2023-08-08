Gal Gadot describes Tom Cruise as “a unicorn”









Israeli actor Gal Gadot is set to star as Rachel Stone in Tom Harper’s forthcoming movie Heart of Stone, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, August 11th. Discussing the exciting new action-packed movie, Galdot addresses Mission: Impossible influences, describing Tom Cruise as a “unicorn”.

“Tom Cruise is a unicorn in this genre,” Gadot told ComicBook in a conversation before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “I don’t think there’s anybody like Tom. And he’s a big inspiration. And I’ll always try to push my limits.”

In a previous interview with Empire, Gadot explained how she aimed to create a female action hero for maximum inclusivity, changing the tide for a previously male-dominated genre.

“I realised that there was an audience for a female action protagonist,” Gadot said. “I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already.”

Continuing, she revealed that scenes from the movie that were originally rather unbelievable were developed to ensure that a real human could perform the stunts.

“The scene was even crazier, at a higher altitude,” she said. “and we got into the science of it and dialled it down so that a human could do it. That was something I wanted to really make sure we nailed. That could be done by people.”

“What I can do as an actor, I’ll always go for it and… fight with intention and really perform that,” Gadot continued. “The crazy, crazy stuff, I can’t, they won’t let me!”

Watch the trailer for Heart of Stone below.