Gabriel Basso to star in Clint Eastwood film ‘Juror #2’









American actor Gabriel Basso, best known for his leading role in the Netflix FBI series The Night Agent, is set to join the cast of the upcoming Clint Eastwood film Juror #2.

Basso joins actors Zoey Deutch, Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and Kiefer Sutherland, who have also signed on to act in the film. Eastwood will direct and produce the film, in what is currently rumoured to be the director’s final production.

Basso will play a man convicted of murder. The legal drama follows Hoult’s character, Justin Kemp, as he wrestles with his responsibility over a man’s death and whether to turn himself in or not. Collette has been cast as the trial’s prosecuting attorney.

At 92, Eastwood is continuing his successful career as a director. Juror #2 will be Eastwood’s first directing effort since 2021’s Cry Macho, also released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Eastwood has a strong relationship with the studio, which has distributed almost all of his other movies in the 21st century, including Invictus, Richard Jewel and American Sniper.

Production for Juror #2 is set to begin in June of 2023.