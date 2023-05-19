Kiefer Sutherland added to the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’









Kiefer Sutherland has been added to the cast of Clint Eastwood‘s upcoming film Juror #2, slated to be the legendary director’s final motion picture.

It was recently confirmed that Zoey Deutch had joined the project alongside Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult. With a script by Jonathan Abrams, who has only worked in the industry previously as an associate producer on the 2013 action movie Escape Plan, the forthcoming project will follow a man named Justin Kemp (Hoult) who is faced with a moral dilemma whilst serving as a juror on a high-profile case.

Eastwood’s role has been revealed to be the sponsor for Hoult’s character at Alcoholics Anonymous. Collette is lined up to play the prosecutor in the case, and Deutch will play Hoult’s wife. Abrams had held the script for 15 years before Eastwood decided to use it for his final film. No release date is yet known for the project.

The director last appeared behind the camera for 2021’s Cry Macho, the story of a washed-up rodeo star who teaches a young boy how to become a man. It will be the 40th film of Eastwood’s directorial career. He has won two ‘Best Director’ Oscars for Million Dollar Baby in 2005 and Unforgiven in 1992.

Meanwhile, Hoult is also due to appear in the Robert Eggers remake of Nosferatu shortly before Juror #2. As part of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Bill Skarsgård, Eggers hopes to recreate the magic of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 original.