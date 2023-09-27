FX announces ‘Feud: Capote vs The Swans’ starring Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny









In the latest instalment of his Feud series, Ryan Murphy has unveiled his latest vision in Feud: Capote vs The Swans with actress Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny.

The acclaimed writer known for his contributions to shows including American Horror Story has set his sights on Truman Capote and the various individuals within his female social circle during his rise to power. This follows his first instalment Feud: Bette vs Joan, which explored the relationship between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

Among those cast in the various roles include Watts as one of his close friends with Tom Hollander playing the role of Capote. Hollander has been best known for his performance in The White Lotus as of late.

Watts will be playing the role of Ann Woodward, whose friends are quickly exploited by Capote when writing what would become his infamous short story ‘La Côte Basque 1965’. Other cast members include Molly Ringwald, Diane Lane, and Calista Flockhart.

Notably, Feud: Capote vs The Swans, also marks the final performance for Treat Williams, who plays Watts’ business tycoon husband, Bill Paley. Williams passed away earlier this year after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Outside of the cast, the series is directed by Gus Van Sant of Good Will Hunting fame. This marks the third show that Sant has worked on, following up his work on the 2017 docuseries When We Rise.

While there is no confirmed date for when the production is supposed to wrap up, Feud: Capote vs The Swans is set to air in 2024 on FX and streamed on Hulu.