American actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash aged 71









American actor Treat Williams died following a motorcycle incident. News of the 71-year-old’s passing was confirmed on Monday, June 12th.

The news of Williams’ death was reported to People by his agent, Barry McPherson. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he explained. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

The statement continued: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

According to fire chief Jacob Gribble, the incident – which occurred in Dorset, Vermont – involved one car and Williams’ motorcycle. The vehicle reportedly did not see Williams riding his bike and turned and crashed into him. The actor was the only person injured, and he was subsequently airlifted to New York, where he passed away aged 71.

Williams rose to prominence in the late 1970s after starring in the musical comedy-drama Hair. The role earned him his first of three Golden Globe nominations. Shortly after, he appeared in movies such as Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time in America.

Between 2002 and 2006, Williams was best known for starring in the lead role of the American drama Everwood, which earned him two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

Other notable movies he starred in include Smooth Talk, The Devil’s Own, Deep Rising and 127 Hours. In the past decade, Williams has starred in television shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago Fire and Blue Bloods.

The actor is survived by his wife, actor Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.