Future Islands release new track ‘Deep In The Night’









Baltimore’s favourite synth-rock quartet Future Islands have dropped their latest single, ‘Deep In The Night’.

Pure atmospherics from beginning to end, ‘Deep In The Night’ pairs the bombastic and dramatic synthesised arrangements of Chvrches with the yearning of a classic Frank Sinatra jazz ballad. Lead singer Samuel T. Herring is in top form, bringing his unique voice to a tale of unlimited devotion.

It’s been nearly a full decade since Future Islands first broke through with their fourth studio album, Singles. In the time since, they’ve been playing with their formula, both replicating and purposefully subverting the uptempo energy of their signature song, ‘Seasons (Waiting on You)’.

In fact, Future Islands have hit a new stride in the 2020s, starting with that LP As Long As You Are. Songs like ‘For Sure’ and ‘King of Sweden’ have solidified the band as one of the most consistently great acts of the modern indie scene.

The group even found time to record a stellar version of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ last year. That being said, it has been three years since the release of As Long As You Are. There aren’t currently any known plans for a follow-up studio album, but ‘Deep In The Night’ is definitely a good sign that the band are preparing new material.

In the meantime, the one consistent thing to count on for Future Islands is that they’ll be out playing shows. For the rest of August and September, the group will be travelling around Europe, hitting venues in the UK, Belgium, France, and The Netherlands.

Check out the video for ‘Deep In The Night’ down below