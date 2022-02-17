Future Islands debut brand new single 'King Of Sweden' on 'The Late Show'









Future Islands are back with a brand new single, ‘King Of Sweden’. The Baltimore synth-poppers debuted the fizzing new track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, February 15th, bringing their famed stage show to the small screen.

After performing a rendition of their standalone release ‘Peach’, Future Islands went on to deliver yet another new single. Dressed in a baggy black Hoody, at first, frontman Samuel T. Herring looks as though he might be about to do a dodgy impersonation of Liam Gallagher; swaggering up to the microphone before throwing a palmful of confetti over himself and pulling the hood away.

Above gluey analogue arpeggio’s, motoric drums, and a low-slung bassline, Herring gasps: “I met the King of Sweden/ When I was walking in the headlights/ Drowning in a bender/ Frozen at a red light”.

It’s the kind of ’80s-inspired earwormery that Future Islands do better than anyone else. Nostalgic, groove-laden, and road trip-ready, ‘King Of Sweden’ looks ahead to a summer that – with winter fading – seems just beyond our reach.

Future Islands are about to set off on their much anticipated forthcoming g tour. The group will embark on the UK leg next month, which will be followed by a string of dates in North America and Europe. Future Islands will be supported by Dan Deacond along the way. You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Future Islands tour dates:

03-23 Manchester, England – Academy 1 *

03-24 Manchester, England – Academy 1 *

03-25 London, England – Alexandra Palace *

03-27 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall *

03-28 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street *

03-29 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street *

03-31 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Northumbria SU Institute *

04-01 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall *

04-02 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy Glasgow *

05-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-15 Calgary, Alberta – MacEwan Hall

05-17 Red Deer, Alberta – Bo’s Bar & Grill

05-19 Edmonton, Alberta – Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen

05-20 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Coors Event Centre

05-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Park Theatre

05-24 London, Ontario – London Music Hall

05-25 Toronto, Ontario – History

05-26 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

05-27 Ottawa, Ontario – The Bronson Centre

05-29 Quebec City, Ontario – Impérial Bell

05-30 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

05-31 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

06-02 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

06-03 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

08-16 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

08-17 Munich, Germany – TonHalle

08-18 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

08-22 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

08-24 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

08-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

08-29 Helsinki, Finland – The House of Culture

10-26 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

11-04 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

11-07 Paris, France – L’Olympia