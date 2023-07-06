Full stage times revealed for Lana Del Rey’s show at BST Hyde Park









The full stage times have been released ahead of Lana Del Rey‘s headline performance at BST Hyde Park in London on July 9th.

The American singer, who recently released her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will close the festival held in London’s historic Hyde Park. Other acts who have appeared at the outdoor venue this summer include Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this week, it was revealed she will be joined at the historic concert by Father John Misty, Gang of Youths, SYML, RIOPY, The Last Dinner Party, Tommy Genesis, Holly Macve, Etta Marcus, Kings Elliot and SIIGHTS.

The London show is Del Rey’s first performance on British soil since her actions at Glastonbury Festival last month. There, she arrived half an hour late for her performance which led to the organisers cutting short her set.

“I’m so fucking late that I’m super sorry,” Del Rey said to the audience, explaining her reasons for being so late. “I’m about to rush the set, my hair takes so fucking long to do”. She continued: “If they cut power, they cut power. I’m super fucking sorry. My hair takes so fucking long. Let’s keep running the set as it’s supposed to go”.

In a review of Lana’s latest album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Far Out wrote of the LP: “Diverse, nuanced and interrogative, it reminds us that mainstream pop doesn’t have to be apathetic and easily digestible. It can also be conceptual, exploratory and multifaceted. Certain songs feel a little formulaic and forced, but there’s always something subversive or life-affirming lurking around the corner.”

See the full stage times for BST Hyde Park below.

Great Oak (Main Stage)

2:30pm – Riopy

3:35pm – Syml

5:00pm – Gang of Youths

6:40pm – Father John Misty

8:40pm – Lana Del Rey

Rainbow Stage

3:05pm – Etta Marcus

4:20pm – Tommy Genesis

6:05pm – The Last Dinner Party

‌Birdcage Stage

3:05pm – SIIGHTS

4:20pm – Kings Elliot

6:05pm – Holly Macve