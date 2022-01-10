Long-shrouded in controversy, there’s no doubt that of the major Hollywood awards shows, the Golden Globes is the one quickly losing its relevance in the contemporary industry. With that being said, another year has come and gone and another group of lucky recipients have been showered with Golden Globes for their efforts in film and television for the previous year just gone.
This year’s big winners at the ceremony included The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion which swooped the Best Motion Picture award for Drama, whilst Steven Spielberg picked up the Comedy or Musical prize for his remake of West Side Story. Along with the Best Picture prize, Jane Campion also took home the award for Best Director for her revisionist Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst.
Also recognising the world of television, the big winner for the small screen was HBO’s Succession, taking home the award for the Best Television Drama whilst the likes of Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook also received prizes for their lead performances. Whilst the HBO show took home the Drama award, the same network walked away with the prize for Best Television Comedy or Musical, with Hacks receiving the coveted award.
Take a look at the full list of winners for the 2022 Golden Globes, below.
Golden Globes 2022: The complete winners list:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power Of The Dog
Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- tick, tick… BOOM!
- West Side Story
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)
- Aaron Sorkin (Being The Ricardos)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- Compartment No 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand Of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya And The Last Dragon
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
- Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
- Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
- Marion Cotillard (Annette)
- Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
- Emma Stone (Cruella)
- Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
- Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
- Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)
- Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
- Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)
- Ariana Debose (West Side Story)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Ruth Negga (Passing)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
- Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The French Dispatch
- Encanto
- The Power Of The Dog
- Parallel Mothers
- Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- King Richard, ‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- Encanto, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Belfast, ‘Down To Joy’ – Van Morrison
- Respect, ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- No Time To Die, ‘No Time To Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Television Series – Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
- Omar Sy (Lupin)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Tahar Raheem (The Serpent)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Jessica Chastain (Scenes From A Marriage)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Margaret Qualley (Maid)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Andie MacDowell (Maid)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)