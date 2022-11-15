Fucked Up share new single 'Found'









Fucked Up - 'Found' 3.5

Canadian art punks Fucked Up are gearing up to release their sixth studio album, One Day, early next year. The most compact and immediate release the band has ever produced, One Day is all about raw energy and maximum impact.

We’ve already heard the album’s title track, and today, we’re getting a new preview of the LP with the track ‘Found’. With discordant guitar tones and anthemic scream-shout vocals, the song is as inviting as it is thorny. If you’ve never experienced Fucked Up’s unique take on hardcore, then ‘Found’ still has some soft entry points, even if Damian Abraham’s guttural wail is sure to keep the squares out.

“I used to live on Davenport Road, which is one of the oldest streets in North America, and has been a First Nations trail for thousands of years, running along the north shore of Lake Iroquois, which receded after the last ice age,” guitarist and songwriter Mike Haliechuk explains in a statement. “Just to the east was Taddle Creek, which was buried underground during the 19th century to build the streets I walk on. I thought about gentrification a lot, watching little stores get swallowed up by big buildings until I realised I am one of those big buildings.”

“The name of the song comes from the Shadi Bartsch translation of The Aeneid, where she points out that the words ‘found’ and ‘stab’ open and close the book, which are two meanings for the same Greek verb. That discovery is actually conquest, and that settlement is always violence,” Haliechuk adds. “And that any story I try to tell myself about the place I found to live can only be a story to justify the expansion of one people across the world of another.”

“This record is about how we see time passing in our lives,” drummer Jonah Falco says about One Day. “It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

Check out the audio for ‘Found’ down below. One Day is set for a January 27th release.