Fucked Up announces new album ‘One Day’









Fucked Up have announced a new album entitled One Day. The record is scheduled for release early next year on January 27th, and much of it had actually been written and recorded in a single day, as its title suggests.

Guitarist Mike Haliechuk came up with the conceptual idea for the album. He had recorded his parts over three eight-hour sessions and discussing this, Haliechuk noted: “24 hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too. It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time. If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special.”

Fucked Up announced the album alongside the release of a video for its title track. The video was filmed in the Great Hall in Fucked Up’s hometown of Toronto and was directed by Colin Medley. The track has Damian Abraham on lyric duty for the first time since the band’s 2014 album Glass Boys.

Abraham said of the album, “What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with [2021’s] Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life.”

Jonah Falco, the band’s drummer, stated: “It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

One Day will be the first standard full-length release since 2018’s Dose Your Dreams. Last year’s Year Of The Horse was part of the band’s Zodiac project, marking its ninth instalment.