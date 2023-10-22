From Marvin Gaye to INXS: The songs scientists say make sex better









For generations, music has been deployed as a soundtrack to and a means of augmenting intimate moments. Over the years, many genres have filled the airwaves when consenting adults are getting down to business, in another show of the wide-reaching list of effects sonics have on listeners. From pumping dance music to soul, almost all can be used to augment fornication, although I doubt that black metal makes for a pleasant experience. Yet, who am I to judge? Each to their own, as they say.

Unsurprisingly, extensive research has been conducted into the effect that music has on the brain and how it affects the act of lovemaking. According to a study by eminent neuropsychologist Rhonda Freeman, music affects three brain regions: the pleasure and rewards centre, the system that creates social connections, and the system that processes our emotions.

Unsurprisingly, these areas are closely tied to sexual responses, so in theory, choosing the right songs to stimulate each would heighten sex and unlock greater pleasure. “These systems allow the pleasant experience of sex to be amplified with music and allow music to deepen its connection with the couple while subjecting negative emotions,” Freeman explained to GQ Mexico.

As I could have suspected, it was shown that not all songs positively affect sex, which is something that most people can probably attest to without reading the survey. This means that if music is to be used in the bedroom, the correct selection has to be chosen – from the harmony to the rhythm – to make it work. Otherwise, it can totally derail the intimacy.

Elsewhere, Tracey Cox, an expert in sex, relationships and body language, conducted The Aphro-Deezer-ac Report alongside the streaming site Deezer. Surveying platform users, the study found the top ten best songs to have sex to.

Whilst the songs are all popular ones – including perhaps the sexiest one of all time by the late Marvin Gaye – the results showed that more than 55% of participants accepted that music elevates their sexual desire and makes the act much more satisfying and enjoyable when they follow the rhythms of melodies.

Interestingly, 17% said they felt music made things less awkward, with 18% of males claiming it makes sex last longer, yet, only 9% of women agreed with the latter sentiment. Cox commented: “Neuroscientists have found that most people respond more to a beat when it’s played by lower-pitched instruments. Physiologically, people’s bodies love deep bass sounds, which, if loud enough, also produce vibration, making it powerfully arousing.”

Check out the list of the ten best songs to have sex to.

The ten best songs to have great sex to:

‘Let’s Get It On’ – Marvin Gaye ‘Love to Love You Baby’ – Donna Summer ‘Skin’ – Rihanna ‘Drunk in Love’ – Beyoncé ‘SexyBack’ – Justin Timberlake ‘Love Me Like You Do’ – Ellie Goulding ‘Lollipop – Lil Wayne ‘Need You Tonight’ -INXS ‘Magic’ – Coldplay ‘Intro’ – The XX