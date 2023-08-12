







There are some songs that uplift us and improve our mental health, and then there are some that become mere background music in our busy day-to-day life. Let’s cut to it: you know those meticulously curated playlists that some people reserve for those more intimate moments? Have you ever wondered about the criteria they adhere to when deciding what gets added? What constitutes a ‘sexy song’?

While there isn’t any set of specific rules that determine what makes a song sexy, there are some scientific reasons that might explain why some songs evoke reactions in us, and others don’t. In fact, some music researchers have dedicated their work to finding out the specific human responses to music to identify why certain songs yield certain behaviours. This is called ‘systematic musicology’.

Numerous studies shed light on the direct impact of music on our behaviour. One example is a 2017 study published in The Journal of Retailing, which delved into the intricate relationship between bustling retail environments, the volume of music, and consumer spending patterns. This research uncovered a compelling insight: the presence of loud, brisk music prompts customers to spend more, even amid the discomfort of a fast-paced store setting.

During a talk by music researcher Hauke Egermann, he expounds on the multifaceted processes unfolding within our brains as we engage with music, leading to distinct interpretations of both sexual and non-sexual contexts. One of these processes, which stands out prominently, is the phenomenon of ‘learned association’. This phenomenon underscores the notion that our lifelong exposure to a repertoire of popular music, along with artists who weave narratives of love and intimacy, contributes to the formation of a sophisticated musical lexicon within our minds. This lexicon, in turn, furnishes us with unmistakable cues, guiding our understanding and emotional responses to various musical compositions.

One example of this would be those songs that are intrinsically sexual in their music and lyrics. Rihanna’s ‘S&M’, for example, conjures an immediate association with sex. Equally, Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ or ‘Sexual Healing’ has the same impact – we’re naturally going to think about things if they’ve been forged into our brains all our lives.

However, some researchers say that it appears a little more simple than complex associations and binaries. Christopher Doll, associate professor in the department of music at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, for instance, says that instinctively, sound and sex are heavily correlated. “Whispering, panting, moaning, screaming — these singing techniques might remind us of actual sex,” Doll says. “‘What’d I Say’ by Ray Charles is a classic example; Ray and the Raylettes moan back and forth at each other in orgiastic fashion. It’s hard to hear this as anything other than a depiction of sex.”

Moreover, personal preferences largely dictate what we enjoy in certain situations and what we don’t – for example, if one person is a huge fan of The Beatles’ entire back catalogue, they’re more likely to want to use John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s soft harmonisations as a soundtrack to the bedroom.

There are many reasons why some songs might make the cut; they might have a heavy association with a particular scene in a film or naturally sound more dark and groovy than other songs. Whatever the reason, there’s a strong link between musical experiences and the release of the brain chemical dopamine: if it’s enjoyed, it’s more likely to be linked with the strong emotions associated with attraction.