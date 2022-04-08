From David Bowie to The Cure: The best song for every day of the week









We’ve reached a point of playlist plateau. Years of having every song ever created at your fingerprints have left the majority of music lovers with a ream of playlists they will likely never touch again unless, of course, they revisit their “Cabo 2016” to relive the torture of jello shots and Jack Johnson hangovers. In truth, all you really need to get you up and moving each day is just one song.

One song can be enough to turn your frown upside down or generate a brand new ray of sunshine on an otherwise cloudy day. Equally, just one track can provide you with the shield you need, the invisibility you require or the guttural exorcism you so desperately warrant. If you ever needed to pick out one song for each day of your week, then below, we have got you covered as we pick out our favourite weekday anthems. From David Bowie to The Cure, we’ve got a perfect song for each day of the week.

Okay, so the likelihood of only playing one song a day is pretty slim. We’re far more likely to consume an album a day, at the very least. However, there’s a frivolity to the enjoyment of music that is so often overlooked that we felt it was necessary to deliver a little bit of joy to you music lovers. So, tasked with picking out a perfect song for each day of the week, with the proviso of the song mentioning the day in the title, we found ourselves diving into our collective knowledge, hoping to find an oyster shell glinting with a perfect Monday pearl.

A high proportion of people will instantly see such a challenge as the perfect time to open up their dusty history books and aim for the most obscure songs and artists around. However, we’re more concerned with bringing you the best of the best, so you’ll find contributions from some classic artists. However, there are also some huge songs that we’ve left out. Wilco’s ‘Monday’ doesn’t feature, Elvis Costello’s ‘Wednesday Week’ also just missed out with Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright’ as equally forgotten.

Rest assured, however, that we have some killer tracks down below as we pick out the best song for every day of the week.

The best song for every day of the week:

Monday: ‘Blue Monday’ – New Order

This is perhaps the easiest pick of all. While Wilco’s aforementioned track nearly pipped New Order’s 12″ masterpiece, there can be no doubting the song’s cultural significance. The song is often interpreted as a track about drug abuse (the opening line “How does it feel to treat me like you do” is the key indicator), and, in fact, the band have openly admitted to being under the influence of LSD when writing it.

Although Peter Hook (perhaps typically) thinks differently about the lyrics: “I don’t think there is a great deal to tell behind the lyrics if I am going to be brutally honest,” he once said in reflection. “It was just one of those things where Barney just went for it and the rest was history.” The song went on to be the highest-selling 12″ single in history and it remains one of the decade’s most iconic tunes, influencing not only the entire decade but pop music as a whole following its release.

The track, and the track’s title, has since gone on to represent one of the darkest days in the year. ‘Blue Monday’ now often refers to the scientifically proven most depressing day of the year⁠—an unfair link to a band marred with mental health tragedy.

Tuesday: ‘Ruby Tuesday’ – The Rolling Stones

Sometimes, Tuesdays can feel worse than Mondays. One of the most inconsequential days of the week does, however, have a cracking song attached from The Rolling Stones. Written in 1966 and released the following year, ‘Ruby Tuesday’ is considered a Stones classic. It was a number one hit in the US and number three in the UK and confirming The Rolling Stones’ presence in the pop music scene.

Released as the B-Side to ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together‘, the song has become a bone of contention among the fans. Bill Wyman and Keith Richards have both stated it was their composition that Jones contributed to but Marianne Faithfull believed it was Jones’ entirely. However you look at it, it’s a corker, and it deserves its place in the pantheon of greatest Stones songs of all time.

Wednesday: ‘Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.’ – Simon & Garfunkel

The debut album from perhaps the greatest folk duo of all time was always destined for greatness. When you consider the title track, there is all the innocence and experience of two poets encapsulated into one perfect folk ditty. A song written about watching your loved one sleep has the potential to become a little difficult to bear, however, this song is as calming and gentle as you’d hope—the perfect remedy to the dreaded hump day.

While it’s not the first album from the duo, they had released two LPs as Tom &Jerry before assuming their more famous moniker; it certainly bears all the hallmarks of a fresh-faced artist about to stretch their wings.

Thursday: ‘Thursday’s Child’ – David Bowie

If you’re to believe club promoters up and down Soho, then Thursday is the new Friday. However, while the majority of people see this as an indicator to jump into some tequila face first, we’re more aligned with getting deep with David Bowie. Written for the artist’s 22nd studio album Hours, the song is an artistic exultation that never disappoints, no matter what day you drop the needle.

Bowie wrote the song about the meticulous determination one must have to succeed but later admitted that he didn’t suffer the same struggles when writing his track when speaking with Uncut: “I’m supposed to say, ‘Ah, but that’s the secret of stagecraft!’ But no, I don’t find it particularly hard – the guy in the song’s had a tough life, though. He’s a teeth-grinding, I’ll-get-this-job-done guy. But, right, it’s not a dogged labour for me: I do work hard, but it comes easily”

Friday: ‘Friday, I’m in Love’ – The Cure

Alongside New Order, The Cure can also boast one of the most famous weekday-centric songs of all time with ‘Friday, I’m In Love‘. Once labelled a “dumb pop song” by The Cure’s frontman, Robert Smith, there’s no denying the charm of ‘Friday, I’m In Love’. Smith penned the track while he was on the hunt to capture the ‘Friday feeling’ we’ve all found ourselves enslaved to at some point in our lives.

“People think we’re supposed to be leaders of some sort of gloom movement. I could sit and write gloomy songs all day long, but I just don’t see the point,” once remarked Smith. Instead, he chose to turn his hand to making music for the radio that he’d actually like to listen to. ‘Friday I’m In Love’, despite its place on mainstream radio, should rightly be revered as one of The Cure’s best purely because it proved they could do it all.

Saturday: ‘Saturday Sun’ – Nick Drake

The weekend should be about fun and frivolity. However, if like us, creaking bones and quickly induced hangovers plague your life, weekends have become about rest and recuperation. With a clear diary and no desire to make any plans, there are few songs better to drift off to than Nick Drake‘s superlative-ridden charmer ‘Saturday Sun’.

Taken from 1969’s Five Leaves Left, Drake provides the kind of song that can wrap you up like a warm scarf or provide you with a cool breeze to graze your brain. The song goes further to represent this feeling in the lyrics as it confirms the duality of life; the good and evil, the ugly and beautiful, are precisely what make it cherishable. If there’s one sense that we should all seek out on a Saturday, it is this: life is for living.

Sunday: ‘Sunday Morning’ – Margo Guryan

The obvious choice here would be to include Velvet Underground‘s classic ‘Sunday morning’, but, in truth, that track has been so needlessly shoved on to every weekend playlist you can imagine that it has lost its sparkle. Instead, you’ll be far better served by listening to the late, great Margo Guryan’s own ‘Sunday Morning’, a song that perfectly captures the blissful ideals of brewing coffee, sunlit bed sheets and a clear schedule.

Hailing from Far Rockaway in Queens, Guryan became a student of classical music and jazz and ended up having her songs recorded by the likes of Freda Payne, Our Gang, Harry Belafonte and other stars during the 1960s. In 1968, Bell Records gave her the chance to record a solo album. The resultant Take a Picture might not have succeeded in a commercial sense owing to a lack of touring, but it soared thereafter when it was re-discovered almost three decades after its release. Today, and on any Sunday, though, we remember the great singer as the creator of a truly perfect song.