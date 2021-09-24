Frightened Rabbit announce book by late frontman Scott Hutchison







Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit have announced The Work, a new book of lyrics and illustrations by the late band leader Scott Hutchison.

“The book is meant both as a celebration of and tribute to Scott’s unbridled creativity. It aims to fulfil his wishes by being the book that he wanted to create and had spoken of creating before his death,” the band explain in the book’s description.

The new collection is set to feature every single set of lyrics from Frightened Rabbit’s discography with handwritten notes, sketches, and excerpts from the deceased songwriter.

“Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience,” says drummer Grant Hutchison, Scott’s brother. “Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world.”

“This would’ve been a different release had Scott been involved but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve. As Scott has said these words were always meant to be accompanied by music but the impact of digesting them without is no less great. Pick up this book of words, hold it, share it and immerse yourself in the world Scott created by opening not only his heart but his whole soul to the world.”

Frightened Rabbit disbanded in May of 2018 after Hutchison’s disappearance and subsequent death. The band played a final tribute show in December of that year.

