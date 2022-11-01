'Friday the 13th' prequel series coming from Peacock and A24









The Friday the 13th film franchise is one of the most famous in all of horror, with the murderous antagonist Jason Voorhees so iconic that we see his mask ubiquitous every Halloween. Notably, the story revolves around the tale of Jason and the mass murders that surround Camp Crystal Lake, where he supposedly drowned. Now, luckily for us, we’re set to return to the story thanks to Peacock and A24.

It has been announced that a Friday the 13th prequel series is on the way. Per a report in Variety, the series will be titled Crystal Lake, and it will be an “expanded prequel”, developed by Bryan Fuller, the mind behind celebrated series such as Pushing Daisies and Hannibal.

Interestingly, Victor Miller, the creator of the original Friday the 13th film, will act as executive producer alongside Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian, with A24 also helping out.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” explained Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content for NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

“We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

She said: “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner.”

