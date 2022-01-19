French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in a skiing accident aged 37









French actor Gaspard Ulliel has passed away aged 37 after succumbing to injuries during a tragic skiing accident.

Ulliel rose to fame thanks to his performance in 2007’s Hannibal Rising, where he portrayed a young Hannibal Lecter, and Ulliel also starred in the 2014 biopic of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent. Additionally, Ulliel is one of the leading names in the highly anticipated forthcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight.

Ulliel is celebrated for his performance in A Very Long Engagement alongside Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou and Jodie Foster, a role that won Ulliel the ‘Most Promising Actor’ award at the Cesar Awards.

An investigation is currently ongoing regarding the fatal incident which occurred on Tuesday in the Rosiere ski area of the Savoie region. A prosecutor’s office said he was hospitalised before passing away today.

Local broadcaster France Bleu first reported that the actor had suffered a serious skull injury, and it has since been confirmed that it proved to be fatal.

The specifics of the incident are yet to be disclosed. However, the police service that operates in Rosiere has said that in recent days the snow has hardened, and they’ve had to deal with an increase in rescue operations. n an unrelated incident, a five-year-old girl was also killed in a nearby location when a skier crashed into her at the weekend.

Ulliel is survived by singer girlfriend Gaëlle Piétri, and their son.

More as this story develops.