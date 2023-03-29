‘Freaks and Geeks’ reunite for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ promotional video









Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, March 31st. In celebration, the movie’s writer and director, John Francis Daley, has returned to his Dungeons & Dragons playing days on Freaks and Geeks for a new promotional video. In the clip, Daley reunites with Samm Levine and Martin Starr as they joke about how the Dungeons & Dragons movie would never happen.

Freaks and Geeks has been off the air for 23 years, but now, fans can enjoy a snapshot update on the group. Daley is back in character as Sam, who has been playing the game non-stop all those years with his friends Bill (played by Starr) and Neal (Levine). When Neal’s Dungeons & Dragons character gets dissolved into “flesh and bone,” the group realise they’ve been playing for over 20 years.

“Time really flies when you’re playing Dungeons & Dragons,” Neal says before noticing their vast beards. Meanwhile, the clean-shaven Sam jokes that he “hasn’t hit puberty yet” before suggesting someone should make Dungeons & Dragons into a movie. All three laugh off the idea before a promo for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves concludes the video.

Although Freaks and Geeks was cancelled in 2000 before its first season had ended, it remains a cult classic. Many of the show’s cast continued to pursue successful careers, including Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, James Franco, and Busy Phillips.

Watch the new promotional video for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below.