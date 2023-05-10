Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic in the works titled ‘Relax’









A Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic is in the works, with the forthcoming movie due to be called Relax, named after the band’s 1983 song of the same name.

The news comes after the band recently reformed after being split for almost four decades, with the new film being taken on by Working Title, who was in charge of the Oscar-winning movie Les Miserables and the 2021 Edgar Wright film Last Night in Soho. Front and centre will be Callum Scott Howells, the star of the celebrated British drama It’s A Sin, created by Russell T Davies.

The biopic will be based on the memoir A Bone In My Flute, written by the band’s frontman Holly Johnson. Speaking to Deadline about the forthcoming project, producer Luc Roeg stated: “Frankie Goes To Hollywood were an unflinching ground-breaking band that paved the way for so many young performers today…We can’t think of anyone better than Bernard Rose, and our talented young lead, Callum Scott Howells, to bring this iconic moment in pop history to life”.

The film’s writer Bernard Rose also added: “Combining the wit of The Beatles, the power of The Rolling Stones and the outrage of the Sex Pistols, Frankie Goes To Hollywood went from unemployed Liverpudlians to Kings of pop on the back of their epic banned record ‘Relax’…I was very much a part of the hoopla, having directed the original ‘banned’ ‘Relax’ video and I want to bring that innocent and daring world of 1984 back to life for a new audience today”.