Check out the full list of winners for BAFTA TV 2022









While many social media users have been criticising awards ceremonies after the Oscars debacle this year, many of these events are actually good handbooks for people trying to figure out what they missed out on. If you’re making a list of the excellent television programmes you didn’t watch last year, the 2022 BAFTA TV awards are here to help you out.

Featuring wins for Sean Bean and Jodie Comer among others, the BAFTA awards for television have highlighted some of the best TV shows of last year. Bean ended up winning the award for Best Leading Actor for his incredible work on Time where he starred as a criminal who is confronted with various moral dilemmas in prison.

Barry Jenkins also won the award for Best International Series for his incredible show The Underground Railroad which presented a vision of American slavery through the lens of magical realism. The TV winners that BAFTA selected this year will definitely make it to the top of many watchlists.

Check out the full list below.

BAFTA TV 2022 winners:

Entertainment programme

An Audience With Adele (ITV)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV) WINNER

Life & Rhymes (Sky Arts)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson – Help (Channel 4) WINNER

Céline Buckens – Showtrial (BBC One)

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love (BBC One)

Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before (BBC One)

Leah Harvey – Foundation (Apple TV+)

Tahirah Sharif – The Tower (ITV)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) WINNER

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC One)

The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One)

Scripted comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two)

Motherland (BBC Two) WINNER

Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

David Carlyle – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic) WINNER

Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Omari Douglas – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Stephen Graham – Time (BBC One)

Reality and constructed factual

Gogglebox (Channel 4) WINNER

Married at First Sight UK (E4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education (Netflix)

Aisling Bea – This Way Up (Channel 4)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Rose Matafeo – Starstruck (BBC Three)

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal (BBC Two) WINNER

Mini-series

It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Stephen (ITV)

Time (BBC One) WINNER

Factual series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime (BBC Two)

9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles (Channel 4)

Uprising (BBC One) WINNER

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4) WINNER

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Samson Kayo – Bloods (Sky One)

Steve Coogan – This Time With Alan Partridge (BBC One)

Tim Renkow – Jerk (BBC Three)

Entertainment performance

Alison Hammond – I Can See Your Voice (BBC One)

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) WINNER

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back (Channel 4)

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s the Wheel (BBC One)

Sean Lock – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4)

Virgin Media must-see moment

An Audience With Adele – Adele is surprised by the teacher who changed her life (ITV)

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties (ITV)

It’s a Sin – Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis (Channel 4)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Bimini’s verse ‘UK Hun?’ (BBC Three)

Squid Game – red light, green light game (Netflix)

Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony (BBC One) WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4) WINNER

Race Around Britain (Munz Made It/YouTube)

The Ranganation (BBC Two)

Drama series

In My Skin (BBC Three) WINNER

Manhunt: The Night Stalker (ITV)

Unforgotten (ITV)

Vigil (BBC One)

Leading actor

David Thewlis – Landscapers (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Hugh Quarshie – Stephen (ITV)

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Samuel Adewunmi – You Don’t Know Me (BBC One)

Sean Bean – Time (BBC One) WINNER

Stephen Graham – Help (Channel 4)

Leading actress

Denise Gough – Too Close (ITV)

Emily Watson – Too Close (ITV)

Jodie Comer – Help (Channel 4) WINNER

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Lydia West – It’s a Sin (Channel 4)

Niamh Algar – Deceit (Channel 4)

Specialist factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance (BBC Two)

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (BBC Two)

The Missing Children (ITV) WINNER

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain (BBC Two)

Live event

The Brit Awards 2021 (ITV)

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (BBC One) WINNER

The Royal Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

Short form programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (YouTube)

Our Land (Together TV) WINNER

People You May Know (Financial Times)

Please Help (Tiger Aspect Pro)

Current affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (ITV) WINNER

Four Hours at the Capitol (BBC Two)

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera English)

Trump Takes on the World (BBC Two)

Single documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (BBC One)

Grenfell: The Untold Story (Channel 4)

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan (ITV) WINNER

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix)

Single drama

Death of England: Face to Face (Sky Arts)

Help (Channel 4)

I Am Victoria (Channel 4)

Together (BBC Two) WINNER

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV) WINNER

Emmerdale (ITV)

Holby City (BBC One)

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum (ITV)

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol (ITV) WINNER

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame (Sky News)

Daytime

The Chase WINNER

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1) WINNER

ITV Racing: The Grand National (ITV)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics (BBC One)

Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-final: England v Denmark (ITV)

International

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (Sky Atlantic/HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime) WINNER

