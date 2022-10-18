Frankie Cosmos drop new song 'Empty Head'









Frankie Cosmos - 'Empty Head' 3.9

American indie rockers Frankie Cosmos have returned from the pandemic void to announce their first album since 2019’s Close It Quickly. We’ve already heard three preview singles from Inner World Peace, and just a few days before the album’s release, we’re getting our fourth and final one, ‘Empty Head’.

A synth-heavy blast of indie pop, ‘Empty Head’ is spacey in just the right ways, picking up right where Close It Quietly left off. After an ambient intro, lead singer Greta Kline picks up the baton and lays out an ode to doing absolutely nothing, content in the notion that “It’s OK not to sing a song about everything all the time.”

“‘Empty Head’ is about wishing for inner peace, and conversely: spiralling. It’s about self-control, and the fear of unlocking myself and overflowing. It’s also about finding joy in small moments – walking in circles, hoping to see the neighbour’s dog. I’m so happy we got to work with Sophia Bennett Holmes again for this music video (I last worked with her in 2014 on the “Art School” video). I love the concept Sophia came up with – it tells its own story that fits in with the story of the song, but also takes it somewhere else.

It takes about two minutes for the track to really kick in, but once it does, ‘Empty Head’ sprints towards its ending with joyous energy. You can pinpoint that moment in the song’s video: it’s the second that Kline begins to float above her bandmates. Maybe the song doesn’t need an extremely literal interpretation of “taking off”, but hey, there are worse things that can happen in a music video.”

“To me, the video is about blossoming because of a chill perspective (once I stop trying to jump into flight, I lift off the ground with ease); and then letting go of the need to be perceived, and instead disappearing and floating into the sunset. It perfectly captures the way meditation works – that once you stop focusing and trying too hard, it comes naturally.”

Check out the video for ‘Empty Head’ down below. Inner World Peace is set for an October 21st release.