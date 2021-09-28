Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels set for 50th-anniversary box set reissue







The classic Frank Zappa documentary is set to celebrate its 50th Birthday in style with a bumper box set reissue thanks to Zappa Records, Ume and MGM.

In some cases pairing ‘super’ and ‘deluxe’ in the title might seem like a redundancy, but when it comes to 200 Motels, they’ve pushed the boat out to such an extent that the double up is warranted.

The reissue box set, due for release on November 19th, will include a remastering of the original soundtrack with The Mothers of Invention and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the original demos, outtakes, alternate recordings and more.

This six-CD collection will also be bolstered with a hardback booklet diving into the work of Zappa and documenting the tour in great detail. Replica posters will also feature, as well as a special “Do Not Disturb” keychain.

Aside from the CD version, a double LP is also set for release on vinyl. And finally, it will also grace digital platforms for the very first time.

The original manic film was shot in just ten days and featured the likes of Ringo Starr in the role of “a large dwarf” and Keith Moon as a “perverted nun” all coalescing with the music in what became the first feature filmed entirely on videotape.

You can find out more about the reissue here.

