Nirvana releasing deluxe reissues for 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'







Nirvana‘s seminal sophomore album Nevermind is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Friday. To celebrate, Geffen/UMe is releasing deluxe reissues of the LP in multiple formats.

Across all the releases, 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which were previously unreleased, will be included in configurations ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch. In all formats, Nevermind will be newly remastered.

Included in the bundles are four live concerts from the Nevermind tour that track the band’s ascension from underground cult band to global superstars. These shows are the band’s 25th November 1991 gig at the Paradiso club in Amsterdam, a 28th December 1991 concert at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion in Del Mar, California, a 1st February 1992 show at The Palace in Melbourne, and their 19th February 1992 show at the Nakano Sunplaza in Tokyo, Japan.

The Nevermind Super Deluxe Edition will contain these four concerts, plus a new 7-inch single with ‘Endless, Nameless’ on its A-side and ‘Even In His Youth’ plus ‘Aneurysm’ on its B-side. This version will also contain a 40-page hardcover photo book with previously unreleased photos of the band around the time of the album’s release.

The vinyl version of the Super Deluxe Edition will contain eight LPs and the CD version will contain 5 CDs plus a Blu-ray film of the November 25 concert in Amsterdam.

The 30th anniversary collection also includes new merchandise comprising of t-shirts, hats, jackets, patches, and the deluxe reissues. All of the available variations can be found here.

The Nevermind 30th Anniversary Editions will be released starting on 12th November.

(Credit: Press)

