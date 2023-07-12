Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ is like “Julius Caesar meets Blade Runner”









Some behind-the-scenes details have arrived about Francis Ford Coppola’s next film Megalopolis, a long-term passion project for the legendary director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

Fellow director Mike Figgis is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Coppola’s movie, which has so far been stunted, to say the least, with issues arising with crew members, including art directors, production designers and visual effects supervisors.

It’s expected that Megalopolis will be Coppola’s final movie, and Figgis has given some details about the film. When serving as the guest of honour at the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival, Figgis called the movie “Julius Caesar meets Blade Runner.”

“It is a futuristic film, set in a New York that will be called New Rome (at its centre an architect who wants to rebuild the utopian metropolis after a disaster),” Figgis said (via World Of Reel). “It’s very philosophical, but also veers towards political satire.”

“Francis is obsessed with Roman history, its roots,” he added. “I will document everything, from our chats to the long waits on the huge set and also the well-known problems that occurred during production, including layoffs, a story emphasized by the press.”

Figgis’ Megalopolis documentary will likely be released alongside the main film itself and will feature interviews with the likes of Martin Scorsese, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Coppola is self-funding his movie, which has been in the making for over three decades, rumoured to be costing around $120million.