Francis Ford Coppola shares his hopes for the future of cinema









American auteur Francis Ford Coppola has made some of the most memorable films of the 20th century, ranging from The Godfather Trilogy to other classics like Apocalypse Now. Known for his invaluable contributions to the New Hollywood movement, Coppola’s work continues to be explored and enjoyed by newer generations of audiences who find his cinematic masterpieces to be timelessly engaging.

In a 2020 interview with the Guardian, Coppola claimed that awareness about climate change is important but there are more aspects to consider while thinking about saving humanity: “Little matters more to me than the environment,” he said. “We have to save the Earth. But the climate issue isn’t strictly about the Earth. Earth is going to survive, it’s been through many ice ages. It’s about the human race. I think we’re worth saving.”

Coppola has insisted that he spends a lot of time thinking about the future in his later years, even trying to come up with a project that would chronicle his vision of what the future would look like. Although a bit idealistic from Coppola’s description, a new sci-fi film made by the illustrious director would easily be transformed into a work of breathtaking quality.

Coppola said: “I want to make a film about the future. You know the Alfred, Lord Tennyson quote? ‘For I dipt into the future, far as human eye could see, saw the vision of the world, and all the wonder that would be…’ That’s the movie I want to make. It would be called Megalopolis. I’m 81 so I hope I have enough years to make it. I want to give the children of the world a vision of the future that is beautiful. That is positive. That is a heaven on Earth, because I really think we can have that.”

Unlike many other directors who share a collective scepticism when it comes to the future of cinema, Coppola believes that there will be a boom of talented filmmakers due to the easy availability of filmmaking technology and equipment. Even back in 1991, he claimed that cinema would become a flourishing art form due to these factors but that vision has morphed into various fragments due to the proliferation of streaming platforms as well as other avenues like YouTube and Twitch.

The filmmaker maintained: “To me, the great hope is that now these little 8mm video recorders and stuff have come out, and some—just people who normally wouldn’t make movies are going to be making them,” he said, adding: “And you know, suddenly, one day some little fat girl in Ohio is going to be the new Mozart, you know, and make a beautiful film with her little father’s camera recorder. And for once, the so-called professionalism about movies will be destroyed, forever, you know. And it will really become an art form. That’s my opinion.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.