Fran Drescher names her favourite movie of all time









An acclaimed Hollywood writer and actor who rose to fame in the 1980s, Fran Drescher, is best known for the TV show The Nanny, which she created and starred in across 145 episodes from 1993 to 1999. Remaining a popular industry star, these days Drescher is best known for her contributions to the labour union SAG-AFTRA, which protects hundreds of thousands of actors across the landscape of cinema and television.

Whilst her vast filmography and portfolio of TV work gave her application for union leader considerable backing, it was Drescher’s political work in 2008 that would help her clinch the position. Appointed as a US diplomat by George W. Bush, the actor travelled the world in support of US diplomacy, helping health and women’s groups under the title, Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women’s Health Issue.

Winning the position of trade union leader on September 2nd, 2021, it would only be a matter of years later that Drescher would lead the most significant strike action in Hollywood since 1960, with SAG-AFTRA taking to the picket line beside the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who were fighting for similar payment demands.

Due to her significant modern contributions to SAG-AFTRA, it can be easy to forget just how prominent an actor Drescher was in the late 20th century, appearing in such acclaimed movies as Saturday Night Fever, This is Spinal Tap and UHF with ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. As a result of her popularity, she was interviewed by the journalist Cindy Pearlman for the book You Gotta See This, in which she revealed her favourite movie of all time.

“I have a zillion favorites, but Annie Hall is at the top of the list,” Drescher revealed, adding: “I found it to be smart, funny, and very insightful about relationships. I love the comparison between Jewish and Gentile families, and the struggle between being considered a serious artist and a sellout in Hollywood. The film is also about how relationships grow and then ultimately go awry. The message is each person is left with a little piece of the other one”.

Released back in 1977, Annie Hall is popularly recognised as the greatest movie of Woody Allen’s career, with the filmmaker starring in the movie alongside Diane Keaton as a divorced Jewish comedian looking back on his former, tumultuous romantic fling. Winning four Academy Awards, including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Leading Actress’ for Keaton, Annie Hall remains a romantic favourite for many cinephiles across the globe.

Gushing further about the movie, Drescher adds: “You move on, but each relationship becomes a passage in your life. I think that’s a profound movie message. I love a smart film like Annie Hall. It took me many viewings to catch everything and understand certain references…That movie hit bull’s-eyes for me. Plus it was shot in New York. What else do ya want?”.

Take a look at the trailer for Fran Drescher’s favourite film of all time, Annie Hall, below.