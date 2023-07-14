SAG-AFTRA president, Fran Drescher, calls Bob Iger’s comments “terribly repugnant”









The American actress and president of The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Fran Drescher, has called out Bob Iger for his comments regarding the recent actor and writers strikes, calling his words “terribly repugnant and out of touch”.

Iger, the CEO of Disney, berated the “disturbing” actions of the unions to the press on July 13th, stating: “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption”.

Speaking about Iger’s comments in an interview with Variety, Drescher stated: “I found them terribly repugnant and out of touch. Positively tone deaf…I don’t think it served him well. If I were that company, I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this, because it’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making”.

Continuing, she added: “High seven figures, eight figures, this is crazy money that they make, and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time”.

As a result of the strike happening at the same time as the UK premiere of the Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, cast members Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, and Florence Pugh walked out of the screening.

The strike is the largest of its kind to happen in Hollywood since 1960, with both writers and actors striking, causing something of a standstill in the industry.

Take a look at Iger’s comments in the interview below.

See more Disney CEO Bob Iger, who makes $27 million a year, went to TV to say that writers and actors aren't being realistic with their demands.



When asked why these workers are being unrealistic he says, "I can't, I can't answer that." pic.twitter.com/mOhhqjcDOA — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 13, 2023