Four people shot in Austin during SXSW festival









Four people have been injured in a shooting incident in downtown Austin, Texas outside of a venue being used for the city’s iconic SXSW festival this year.

According to police reports, a gunman opened fire outside of the Alamo Ritz at around 02:50 am on March 20th. The incident is currently still under investigation.

The Independent reported that “officers were on patrol in the 400 block of East 6th street near Toulouse Bar when they heard several gunshots coming from that area.”

The statement made by the Austin Police Department continued: “An individual related to the shooting is in custody. During our preliminary investigation we discovered the shooting started as a disturbance between two groups of people.”

Adding: “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not releasing the name of the person arrested. Officers believe this was not a random act and there’s no danger to the public. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

The festival has previously also suffered similar incidents as in 2019 multiple shooting incidents were reported. Thus, the police department have promised to heighten security moving forward.

The police are currently making an appeal for anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

