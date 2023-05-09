Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted defends Lars Ulrich’s drumming









Despite leaving Metallica two decades ago, Jason Newsted has defended the technical ability of the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich. Over the years, the Dane has become the brunt of many jokes in the metal community, which Newsted believes to be unfair criticism.

During an appearance on Let There Be Talk, Newsted took issue with fans questioning Ulrich’s skills. He said: “They have no idea what they’re talking about. The depth of this guy, his foresight, his comprehension of what the hell was going on when he was 21, 22, 23. Seriously?”. Newsted originally joined the band in 1986 after the death of original bassist Cliff Burton.

He also praised Ulrich for his mindset to make Metallica one of the biggest bands in the world. The bassist continued: “If we wouldn’t have had him and his ability to anticipate, to predict, to know geography, to understand what country and what city and what did what at what time and all this stuff, no way Metallica would be what they were. No way! So you need to get ahold of yourselves because there’s way more to it than just being able to hit a snare drum”.

Newsted departed the group prior to the release of St Anger. He was replaced by Ozzy Osbourne and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Robert Trujillo. Last month, Metallica released their latest studio album 72 Seasons.