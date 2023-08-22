Former Grizzly Bear member Ed Droste is now a therapist









Ed Droste, the former multi-instrumentalist for indie rock outfit Grizzly Bear, has revealed that he is now working as an associate therapist.

The American musician described the step as “the next stage of my career,” with his independent practice offering in-person and virtual counselling for teenagers and adults in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz.

“If you know anyone seeking a therapist in California, please don’t hesitate to share my contact details,” Droste wrote on Instagram. “My psychology today profile is linked up in my bio, or you can reach me via my supervisor’s website.”

“Mental health has always been really fascinating to me. There was a delicate balance to touring and keeping your shit together,” Droste said of his decision to become a therapist on the Lunch Therapy podcast in 2020, revealing that he quit Grizzly Bear to enrol as a psychology undergraduate.

He continued: “[Band life] wore me down, I got so exhausted with it, and also I wasn’t appreciating it enough anymore. [Studying psychology] is a welcome change… Another reason that I was excited to leave the music industry indefinitely—or maybe come back, never say never—was that I was tired of having my success/career linked to public perception and reaction. I figured out how to deal with it for the most part, but it weighs you down.”

Although he has now left Grizzly Bear, Droste hasn’t completely retired from music. He’s been featured on other artists’ songs since his band’s last release in 2017, including Haerts’ ‘For the Sky’ and Morrissey’s ‘Morning Starship’.

In other Grizzly Bear news, earlier this year, members Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear announced their soundtrack for their upcoming A24 drama film, Past Lives.

