Foo Fighters tease first new music since death of Taylor Hawkins









American rockers Foo Fighters have appeared to tease their first piece of music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year.

Fans have welcomed the surprise move, with the Dave Grohl-led band uploading a 12-second video to Instagram featuring an instrumental part of a song. On a white background, the clip has sparked interest as it contains the grey words, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”, which fade in and out.

The music, which features a punchy riff and thunderous drums, has caused fans to speculate whether the track features the late Hawkins behind the kit or if it is Dave Grohl. Presently, little else is known about it. However, School of Rock actor Jack Black, a friend of Dave Grohl’s, commented in response to the question: “I think so”.

Since Foo Fighters revealed that they would be carrying on as a band at the start of 2023, following Hawkins’ death, fans have speculated about the replacement drummer, with a range of figures, including the likes of Matt Cameron and Atom Willard, being suggested. However, the former recently denied any rumours linking him to the group.

Find out more about those tipped to fill Hawkins’ shoes here.

See more