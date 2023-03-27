Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron denies rumours linking him to Foo Fighters









Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has denied the rumours that he will replace the late Taylor Hawkins on the drums for Foo Fighters.

A news follows a report first published by The Sun claimed that Cameron and former Angels & Airwaves man Atom Willard are being lined up to play with the Foos for their summer dates in US and Canada. The band confirmed on New Year’s Eve 2022 that they would continue life without Hawkins.

A source allegedly told the newspaper: “The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor and the band over the past few months. Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May.”

Continuing: “Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos’ studio.”

However, Cameron took to his Instagram on Saturday, March 25th, and denied the rumour that he’s joining the band on his Instagram Story. “FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos,” he wrote. As for Willard, he’s yet to comment on the speculation linking him to the band. Foo Fighters are also yet to respond to any rumours.