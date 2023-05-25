Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl dedicates ‘My Hero’ to Taylor Hawkins









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl teared up during a performance of ‘My Hero’, which he dedicated to his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

The group made their return to the stage on May 24th at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, which marked their first performance since Hawkins’ death in 2022. During the show, Grohl asked their fans to welcome new drummer Josh Freese, and said Freese “has helped save the band”. He was officially announced by the Foo’s last week.

Grohl told the audience: “Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band. We would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f***ing round of applause please.”

Elsewhere in the show, Foo Fighters debuted ‘Rescued’ from their forthcoming album But Here We Are. They also aired the LP’s title track as well as ‘Under You’ and ‘Nothing At All’. Additionally, Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet joined the band to perform Medicine At Midnight‘s ‘Shame Shame’.

But Here We Are, which arrives on June 2nd, was previously described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

See more Thank you so much for coming. We’ve missed you. pic.twitter.com/t0oqqQoCwm — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 25, 2023